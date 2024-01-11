"A Granddaughters Dream" gives closer look at Martin Luther King Jr. contributions through the eyes of his only granddaughter

HOUSTON (KIAH) — To celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Nexstar, CW39 Houston’s parent company is running a half hour special called “A Granddaughter’s Dream” on MLK Jr. day, Jan. 15th 2024.

The piece is centered around Yolanda Renee King, the only granddaughter to Martin Luther King Jr. and Corretta Scott-King. To continue to carry the torch, King is honoring her grandparents with what she describes as a ‘love letter’. Since age nine, she’s been using her voice to educate, empower and enlighten audiences across the country.

At the young age of 15, the civil rights leader’s granddaughter wrote a picture book called “We Dream A World,” that she started working on in the sixth grade. Nexstar Journalist Donna Terell went to Atlanta to do an in-depth interview with the author and her mother Arnedra Waters King.

The interview took place at Spellman University, a Historically Black College University where five generations of King Women have received their education. During the half hour special, the young ambitious activist will share how her grandparents’ efforts took a stand against inequality, hate and discrimination, shedding a spotlight on how their actions have shaped not only her life, but society as well.

She shared that she believes it’s time for a new generation to make progress in areas that past generations have fallen short of achieving. King believes she has what it takes to be that voice.

Viewers can watch “A Granddaughter’s Dream” on Martin Luther King Day, January 15th at 7:30 p.m. EST/6:30 p.m. CST on CW39 Houston.