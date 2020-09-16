WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall

HOUSTON (CW39) -- It's an iconic organization that's helped tens of thousands every year, for 5 Decades. The Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans (AAMA) has been at the fore-front of helping Latinos in Houston receive their education, provide workforce training, and leadership development. Now, it's celebrating a milestone, while still reinforcing its mission.

For Christian Navarro and Sofia Adrogue, it's a beacon of hope for Latinos in Houston and Throughout Texas.