Storyful— A Christian charity deployed a pack of so-called comfort dogs to Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, March 28, to offer some relief to the local community after a fatal mass shooting at the Covenant School the previous day.

Images taken by Lutheran Church Charities show people who have come to visit a memorial outside the school interacting and patting the dogs. The charity told Storyful it had deployed the dogs in the aftermath of previous mass shootings, including the Michigan State University mass shooting in February, the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado in November 2022, and the Uvalde school shooting in May 2022.

Three nine-year-old children and three school staff members were killed Monday at the Covenant School, a Christian school in Nashville, police said.

Police identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a former student of the school, who was shot dead at the scene.

.

