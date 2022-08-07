JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday.

Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land.

A viewer said he was taking the dog out when he spotted the waterspout near Seaside Creek and Morris Island and captured a video. (video credit: Steve Cook)

What is a waterspout? According to News 2 meteorologist, Grace Lowe, a waterspout is a spinning column of air, water, and mist. They descend from a cloud and fall onto an ocean or a lake, and it is important to understand waterspout safety.

The best way to navigate a waterspout is to listen for special marine warnings and try to move at a 90-degree angle from the apparent movement of the waterspout.

Photo: Waterspout near James Island courtesy Steven Cook

Photo: Waterspout off Edisto Beach courtesy Tara Rigdon

Photo: Waterspout off Sullivans Island courtesy Diana Bunzel

Waterspout near Sullivan’s Island via Diana Bunzel

Waterspout seen near Sullivan’s Island via Cara Fowler

(Above video: Waterspout near Edisto Island courtesy Tara Rigdon)