HOUSTON (KIAH) — April is Financial Literacy Month, and organizations, businesses and schools across the Houston area are working to make sure that children learn the fundamentals of saving money.

Hancock Whitney Bank bankers work with schools to implement financial education in the classroom, but say parents can teach good financial habits to their kids from home. According to bankers:

43% of parents say that they’re prepared to have conversations with their kids about money

47% of Americans have difficulty coming up with $400 for unexpected expenses

Here are three ways to talk to your kids about money:

Take them to the grocery store with you and have them make a list of wants versus their needs

Give them a budget to help them choose how to buy

Teach them the importance of saving by setting up a savings account for them at your bank

Hancock Whitney bank also has a program called ‘Financial Cents’ for students. The program’s goal is help students and their families achieve their financial goals and dreams. The program is free to students, schools and taxpayers. It helps to provide the knowledge and skills necessary to make smart financial decisions in everyday life.

According to Hancock Whitney, research proves that access to financial education early on can help with positive financial decisions later in life.

Financial Cents is an interactive, online program that teaches through video, animations and activities that help explain financial concepts in an engaging way. The courses teach elementary, middle and high school students how to navigate decisions on credit cards, paying for college and other important money situations.

‘Financial Cents’ is also offered to adults through several lessons like managing credit scores, savings, homeownership and more.

To learn more about how to talk to your child about money or to sign-up for the ‘Financial Cents’ program, visit Hancock Whitney online here.