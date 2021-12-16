Thursday will begin the new unsettled conditions that will last into the weekend. A cold front will make its way closer to North Texas after midnight and should stall across North Texas by noon Thursday.

Accompanying chances for showers and storms will be possible for areas mainly along and east of I-35 and along and north of I-20 after midnight. Otherwise, expect lows in the 50s and 60s with cloudy skies. As the front moves closer, southerly winds will transition to a more northwesterly flow.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 70s.