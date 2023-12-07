HOUSTON (KIAH) – NewsNation will host the fourth Republican primary debate Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 7 pm CST. The debate will also air on The CW39 Houston.
Blake Burman, Moderator of the Hill & Chief Washington NewsNation correspondent, spoke with CW39 Houston’s Idolina Peralez to preview the debate.
