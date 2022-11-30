(KIAH) – The World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported measles immunization has dropped significantly since the coronavirus pandemic began, resulting in a record high of nearly 40 million children missing a vaccine dose last year.

WHO and the CDC said there were about 9 million measles infections and 128,000 deaths worldwide last year. WHO and CDC said continued drops in vaccination, weak disease surveillance and delayed response plans due to COVID-19, in addition to ongoing outbreaks in more than 20 countries, mean that “measles is an imminent threat in every region of the world.”

In Texas, measles vaccination rates have steadily declined. Looking at immunization data from entering public school kindergarten students, 97.01% of children received their MMR vaccine in 2017-2018. The number dropped in the 2021-2022 school year to 94.04%.

Texas measles immunization rates for entering kindergarten in public schools

School Year Percent Completely Vaccinated 2017-2018 97.01% 2018-2019 96.93% 2019-2020 96.96% 2020-2021 95.29% 2021-2022 94.04% Texas requires public school districts and accredited private schools to annually submit a report of students’ immunization status (Title 25 Health Services, Texas Administrative Code, §§97.61-97.72). The Annual Report of Immunization Status is a self-reported survey that is used to measure immunization coverage among kindergarten and seventh-grade students.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.