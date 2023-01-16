HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re having a good day, consider yourself lucky. That’s because today is called “Blue Monday,” and it’s considered the most DEPRESSING day of the year.

It has fallen on the third Monday of January ever since a travel company in the U.K. came up with it for an ad campaign in 2005. They based it on a weird formula that calculates how sad or depressing any given day might be.

It factors in things like bad weather, post-December stress, holiday debt and failed New Year’s resolutions. Also the fact that it’s just a Monday in general.

The good things is that it’s not scientific only is only considered to work in the Northern Hemisphere. The researcher who came up with it claims the HAPPIEST day of the year is usually in mid-to-late June.

If you look at actual mental health stats, there’s no proof today is any more depressing than an average day in January. But some of us do tend to have less pep in our step this time of year.