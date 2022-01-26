HOUSTON (KIAH) –Frigid conditions across the upper Midwest Wednesday morning will be quickly followed by milder than normal conditions by Thursday before another arctic surge reaches the area Thursday night. Mainly light snow is expected to accompany the arctic front as it sweeps through the Great Lakes on Thursday.

Meteorologist Star Harvey took a closer look at some areas in the upper Midwest and reports air temperatures will drop between 15 and 25 degrees below zero Wednesday night in Minnesota, MN. Southerly winds will increase late and wind chills are expected to drop to around 40 degrees below zero across much of Minnesota.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight through early Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, and a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin Cities metro through Wednesday morning.