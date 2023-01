Heavy snow blanketed western Nevada on Saturday, December 31, as a winter storm moved through the region. This video was filmed by Alina Hagen, who said it was captured in Gardnerville, near the California border, on Saturday.

The National Weather Service warned of moderate-to-heavy snowfall during the evening commute. The service said the snow would taper off in the early hours of Sunday. Credit: Alina Hagen via Storyful