HOUSTON (KIAH) A major winter storm is expected to impact a large part of the country. Winter weather alerts cover a huge part of the nation, from the Texas/Mexico border all the way up to the northeastern part of the country.

There are various winter related advisories, warnings, watches, even BLIZZARD warnings, wind chill advisories – up in the northern part of the country. There’s going to be a big belt of rain freezing rain and snow in the vicinity of a slow-moving cold front.

Near Austin and in the Hill Country, there could be up to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation Thursday. Up around the Dallas area, this could be also a major ice situation for the roads there. If your travels take you up in that direction Wednesday night and Thursday, you might want to think about altering your plans, or at least pay very close attention to the weather.

There will also be some accumulating snow in North Texas. Ice is going to be the highest impact when it comes to travel. Nationwide, very heavy snow may fall in some parts of the Midwest where more than one foot is possible.