(KTLA) — A 38-year-old woman accused of stealing a vehicle with a 93-year-old man inside was arrested and is facing kidnapping charges in California, authorities said.

Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, a driver for a medical transportation company parked the van in Sherman Oaks with the 93-year-old passenger seated inside the vehicle, then got out of the van to pick up another passenger, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say the suspect, now identified as Lindsey Gordonellyson, then got in the driver’s seat of the van and drove away with the older man.

Officers with the Van Nuys Patrol Division found the vehicle with the help of LAPD’s Air Support Unit.

“The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle; however, the suspect failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated,” the news release stated. “During the pursuit, the suspect drove the vehicle in an extremely reckless manner.”

Police said the suspect eventually stopped the vehicle in an alley about five miles away from where the van was stolen and was taken into custody, police said.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and administered medical treatment to the 93-year-old, who was then reunited with his family, police said.

Gordonellyson was booked on kidnapping charges, and her bail was set at $125,000.