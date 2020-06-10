Watch Now
Woman attacked, killed by own dog while taking it for a walk

by: Nexstar Media Wire

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia – A Canadian woman was mauled to death by her own dog while taking the animal out for a walk, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a news release.

A teenage jogger was the first person to find the unidentified woman’s body and her dog in a ditch in a rural part of Nova Scotia, CBC News reports.

“The dog comes at me and I’m telling it to back down, because I’m not gonna hurt him,” Keianna Borden recalled. “Then I see the woman in the ditch, so at this point I’m trying to stay calm for the dog so the dog doesn’t attack me.”

A driver, Jocelyn Parker, saw Borden and pulled over to help.

“We both just kind of looked at her from the side of the road, and her injuries were rather extensive and it was very apparent she had passed away,” Parker said. 

Parker and Borden decided to call 911, and Nova Scotia RCMP officers arrived at the scene just after 8 a.m. to find a large dog near the woman’s body.

The dog ran away from officers and police issued an alert to warn residents.

The animal was found dead an hour and a half later after it ran onto the highway and was struck by a vehicle, police said.

Police withheld the victim’s identity Tuesday pending family notification.

