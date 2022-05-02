HOUSTON (CW39) Anyone would probably get a DUI no matter where this happened but a woman in Maine, made it easy for police.

Police in Portland, Maine posted a pair of photos on Facebook over the weekend after a 26-year-old woman tried to drive her SUV down a set of STAIRS outside POLICE headquarters.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, they say she drove through their garage, then across a pedestrian plaza. Then she tried to get back to the street by going down a set of cement steps.

Her SUV either got stuck on them, or she realized she drive up the stairs backwards by backing up.

She tried to claim she was just following her GPS. But police said her “excessive blood alcohol level” probably had more to do with it.

She’s facing drunk driving charges. They said she’s lucky no one was hurt.