Researchers say they’ve found what’s believed to be the wreck of the only whaling ship known to sink in the Gulf of Mexico.

A NOAA exploration in February documented remains of what’s believed to be the whaling ship Industry, about 70 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River.

This image taken by NOAA Ocean Exploration in February 2022 shows what researchers believe to be the wreck of the only whaling ship known to have sunk in the Gulf of Mexico. The two-masted brig Industry went down in 1836 about 70 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River. An anchor and bottles believed to date to the early 1800s are visible. (NOAA Ocean Exploration via AP)

The ship sank in a storm in 1836, and its crew of 15 men was returned safely to Westport, Massachusetts.

While the Gulf was a rich hunting ground for whaling ships, experts say many vessels had mixed-race crews and the threat of enslavement at Southern ports posed a risk.

This mosaic image made and provided by NOAA Ocean Exploration in February 2022, shows what researchers believe to be the site of the wreck of the only whaling ship known to have sunk in the Gulf of Mexico. The two-masted brig Industry went down in 1836 about 70 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River. (NOAA Ocean Exploration via AP)