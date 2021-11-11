Young West girl raises funds for her local first responders

WEST, Texas – Seven-year-old Abrielle Mundahl had an idea to raise money for local police, fire, and EMS departments.

Her goal was $100. Little did she know she would pass this goal and raise $1,787.

“It started out as a two week project to me. We were just going to sell waters and painted rocks, but it got bigger,” says Abrielle Mundahl.

Abrielle wanted to do something big for the first responders to show her appreciation for all they do for the community. In response to this, the Police Department presented Abrielle with a challenge coin – something no seven-year-old ever received in the City of West.

“I felt like I just accomplished something that I didn’t know I was going to accomplish, and what I was unexpected,” says Mundahl.

Police Chief Darryl Barton says West is a small town, but the members of the community have big hearts.

“The one thing about West is if somebody needs help, there’s going to be an organization or a group of people that are going to come together and see what they can do to to help with it,” Chief Barton says.

During the fire department’s weekly meeting on Tuesday night, Fire Department Chief Emmanuel Mitchel recognized Abrielle for all her hard work.

“It warms your heart anytime a young person in our community steps up to the plate like that. Just makes you feel so good,” says Robert Payne, with the West Fire Department.

During the holiday season, Abrielle hopes she can continue to share the joy with the rest of community.