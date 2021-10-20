HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Rockets open their regular season in the NBA on Wednesday, and are fired up with support from the Houston Astros and Houston Dynamo.

The Rockets open the season on the road as they face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. in Minneapolis.

Astros, Dynamo wish Rockets good luck

On Twitter this morning, the team wished the Houston Rockets “good luck this season.” The Astros are battling the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series.

The Houston Dynamo also gave some love to the Rockets as they being the regular season.

Let's get it 🤘 pic.twitter.com/5IC8PZaKHu — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) October 20, 2021

Rockets claim Garrison Mathews off waivers

Before Houston Rockets announced they have claimed guard Garrison Mathews off waivers from Boston and converted his contract to a two-way deal.

Mathews, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard, was eligible for the 2019 NBA Draft after earning Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year honors as a senior at Lipscomb. He appeared in a total of 82 games with 24 starts for Washington over the past two seasons while averaging 5.5 points in 16.2 minutes per game. Mathews also hit 95 3-pointers on 38.9% shooting during that span after averaging 3.0 3-pointers made on 39.3% shooting over his final two collegiate seasons.

In a related move, the Rockets have waived forward Anthony Lamb.

