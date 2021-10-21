HOUSTON (KIAH) – When it comes to poverty amongst children in Harris County, the numbers are higher than most people may realize.

According to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, one in five children in Harris County are living in poverty. For a county that is home to the fourth largest city in the country, this high level of poverty involving children is something the county wants to change.

That’s why Harris County is announcing a new partnership with a goal of making a big difference in the lives of children in the community. Today, Judge Lina Hidalgo will unveil a new program designed to reduce child poverty in Harris County. In partnership with BakerRipley, Harris County will help more families living below the poverty level to receive the federal child care tax credit.

Getty Images



Joining Judge Lina Hidalgo for Thursday’s announcement will be Gene Wu, Texas State Representative for District 137, and program partners Claudia Aguirre President and CEO of BakerRipley, along with Chi-mei Lin, CEO of the Chinese Community Center. They will all share more details at noon at BakerRipley Gulfton Sharpstown Campus, along with details on how families can get access to these federal child tax credits, to help their children.