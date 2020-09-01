New Hurricane Study Focusing on Harvey

We’re at the Peak of Hurricane Season in Houston. Less than a week ago, Hurricane Laura made land fall in Louisiana and parts of East Texas. It was also the 3 year Anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s Rampage as well.

With so many Hurricanes continuing to cause countless amounts of damage, one research group wanted answers… as to the cost of Hurricanes like Harvey , their impact, and what consumers could learn from them, and protect themselves in the future.

CW 39 Houston Anchor Sharron Melton , talked with Andrew Hurst, Tech Writer with Value Penguin, in association with Lending Tree, to find answers and solutions to avoid the Hi cost of a Hurricane like Harvey, and what residents, if anything, are they doing to change future disaster costs.

Let’s start by looking at the way Disaster Declarations are made and the amount of money spent to recover from Harvey.

Next we have a look at FEMA’s Re-evaluation of some storms and construction changes since Harvey.

Plus, how many counties in flood areas, still don’t have large numbers of residents with flood insurance, and how this information may help future home owners.

For more information on this study, go to valuepenguin.com .