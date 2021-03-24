New State Rules for visiting a Long-Term Care Facilities

Houston (CW39) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is expanding the rules for visiting in nursing facilities and other long-term care settings. The state says fully vaccinated nursing facility residents are now allowed close, in-person visits with family members and friends who are not designated essential caregivers, as long as proper safeguards are in place. This decision comes after federal guidance earlier this month from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

These new rules give providers some flexibility.

While continuing to follow all protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including the wearing of face masks, Texas nursing facilities can now permit:

– Close/personal contact during any visitation for fully vaccinated residents.

– Outdoor visitation at all facilities, even when the facility has an outbreak.

– Up to two essential caregivers at the same time to visit a resident with any COVID-19 status.

– All visitation without time limits, while adhering to infection prevention and control measures.

– End-of-life visits for all residents regardless of their COVID-19 status in all nursing facilities, with an expanded definition of end-of-life visits that now includes all residents receiving hospice services; residents at or near the end of life, with or without hospice services; and residents whose prognosis does not indicate recovery.