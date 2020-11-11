New study: Houstonians like to sit around?!?!

FILE – In this July 15, 2020, file photo, job seekers exercise social distancing as they wait to be called into the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Neb. For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers are facing higher unemployment than midcareer workers, according to a study released Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from the New School. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) A new study by Retailmenot.com shows Houston as one of the least physically active cities in the country. Now many Houstonians would agree that there are several factors, like heat and lack of sidewalks, as reasons why we don’t “get out” as much as some other big cities.

The report concluded that in Houston 68.8% of adults are active, but that’s number is lower than the national average of 73.7%.

Take a look at the full report and see what you think!

Below you’ll find a summary of the analysis with data for Houston, TX— which includes a table with data on more than 300 cities and all 50 states: https://www.retailmenot.com/blog/most-physically-active-cities.html

Here is what retailmenot.com said about the study:

Despite a growing interest in health awareness, COVID-19 led to a sharp, immediate decline in physical activity among U.S. adults as gyms closed and residents increasingly stayed home. A recent study by the American College of Physicians using fitness trackers found that average daily step counts were down 15 percent in the United States within two weeks of COVID-19 being declared a pandemic. Globally, the average number of steps taken per day decreased by 27.3 percent within a month. As Americans settle into the new normal of COVID-19, residents living in areas with convenient outdoor access, and who embrace new at-home fitness technologies, are more likely to maintain high levels of activity in the months ahead.



In addition to the long-term benefits of regular physical activity such as weight management and reduced health risks, physical activity produces immediate benefits to one’s brain health. Adults can experience reduced short-term feelings of anxiety, and children benefit from improved thinking and cognition. Physically activity also lowers the risk of childhood obesity, which according to the CDC, is related to depression, low self-esteem, and stigma in addition to high blood pressure, respiratory issues, diabetes, and other health problems.



Researchers at RetailMeNot analyzed recent CDC data to find the most physically active cities in the United States. Apparent in their findings was a strong correlation between physical activity among adults and both physical and mental health.

To find the most physically active cities in the United States, researchers at RetailMeNot analyzed the most recent data from the CDC’s 500 Cities survey and the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Cities were ranked according to the percentage of adults who reported participating in any physical activity, outside of work, within 30 days of being surveyed. The report also includes the percentage of adults in good physical health and good mental health and the median household income and poverty rate of each location.

To improve relevance, only cities with at least 100,000 residents were included in the analysis. Furthermore, separate rankings were generated for small (100,000–149,999 residents), midsize (150,000–349,999 residents), and large cities (350,000 residents or more).

The analysis found that in Houston, 68.8% of adults reported being physically active outside of work within the last 30 days, which is lower than the national average of 73.7%. Here is a summary of the data for Houston, TX:

Percentage of adults who are physically active: 68.8%

Percentage of adults in good physical health: 87.2%

Percentage of adults in good mental health: 86.2%

Median household income: $52,450

Poverty rate: 19.7%

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Percentage of adults who are physically active: 73.7%

Percentage of adults in good physical health: 87.4%

Percentage of adults in good mental health: 86.2%

Median household income: $65,712

Poverty rate: 12.3%