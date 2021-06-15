NEW SURVEILLANCE: Deadly Bellfort Ave. shooting

Courtesy of Houston Police Department

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Houston Police have released surveillance pictures of suspects wanted in a deadly shooting in southeast Houston.  The shooting happened June 9th around 6:30 a.m. at 7000 Bellfort Avenue.  HPD found 25-year-old Adrian Jones there sitting in his vehicle with a gunshot would.  New surveillance photos show 3 shooting suspects in a silver sedan with a black front bumper and black gas cap cover.  Right now, there’s no motive for the shooting.  Anyone with information on the shooting or the wanted suspects is urged to call HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

