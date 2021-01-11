New Texas Website Tackles Opioid Addiction

HOUSTON (CW39) One in 5 Texans either are addicted to opioids or know someone who is addicted. It’s a frightening statistic. Now, a new website, hopes to change that.

The Texas Health and Human Services Department is launching what’s called “The Texas Targeted Opioid Response” Website. The site features videos, helpful resources and the latest information. This is a statewide public health effort to fight against opioid addiction and overdose.

The new website is available in English and Spanish and provides tips for safe opioid use, as well as information about the dangers of misusing prescription opioid medications.

TX Targeted Opioid Response

According to Kasey Strey, TTOR Director at Texas Health and Human Services Commission, “We are dedicated to preventing prescription opioid misuse, overdoses and opioid use disorder. With awareness of the risks and how to take medications safely, Texans can prevent opioid misuse and help put an end to the opioid crisis.”



Every day, 128 people in the United States die after an overdose involving either prescription or illicit opioids, such as heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationwide, nearly 80% of people who use heroin report misusing prescription opioids beforehand. Information from the Texas Opioid Response Website promotes understanding of what opioid medications are, how they affect the body, how misuse can lead to dangerous side effects and how to safely manage pain.

TX Targeted Opioid Response



Texas Targeted Opioid Response is a public health initiative operated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) through federal funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

TTOR projects take on the opioid crisis by expanding access to prevention, early intervention, and treatment, along with providing long term recovery support to Texans with opioid use disorder. Click the links above for more information from the TTOR Website.

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!