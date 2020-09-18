Newly designed website to help target mental health struggles for Texans

HOUSTON (CW39) The Statewide Behavioral Health Coordinating Council is launching its redesigned Mental Health Texas website, mentalhealthtx.org, linking people to available local resources in one website.

This is a big step in the for the many Texans who are struggling with mental health issues.

Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress.

“By redesigning our one-stop shop for behavioral health resources we’re speeding up the process for Texans to access the services they need,” said Sonja Gaines, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Intellectual and Developmental Disability and Behavioral Health Services. “Helpful behavioral health services exist across more than 20 state-funded agencies in addition to other behavioral health resources and this website brings those critical resources together in one place.”

Enhancements to the website include guidance to people seeking help for themselves or loved ones on selecting the right provider and access to resource documents and provider trainings. New content also features information on common topics such as suicide, bipolar disorder, anxiety, psychosis, trauma, substance use, depression, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Additionally, the behavioral health information and resources are organized in a user-friendly format by population groups: children, teens, veterans, and seniors. In addition to resources, the website contains a calendar of behavioral health public events.

For more information, visit mentalhealthtx.org.