Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 17, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Some health experts and lawmakers say reopening the country too quickly could lead to a massive spike in sickness and death. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

President Donald Trump waves during an event celebrating American truckers, at the White House, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Other stories in today’s show:

ON THE FRONT LINES: They’re not firefighters or police officers, but Kroger wants its employees to be recognized as first responders during this pandemic in order to secure access to protective gear. WKRN’s Stassy Olmos reports.

RAISING AWARENESS: Like so many others, Shannon Panaro never thought she would get infected with COVID-19 but after nearly a month of dealing with what she thought was a cold, she ended up in the hospital fighting for her life. WIVB’s Marlee Tuskes reports.

BATTLING CANCER & COVID-19: A 10-year-old boy is already in a battle with cancer, and now he’s facing the coronavirus as well. KNWA’s Lauren Krakau reports.

