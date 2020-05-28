Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 28, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Roughly 2.1 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a sign that companies are still slashing jobs in the face of a deep recession even as more businesses reopen and rehire some laid-off employees.

A sign explains the closure of a shop in the Pike Place Market in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson,File)

Other stories in today’s show:

NO ENTRANCE WITH A MASK: A Texas tavern has banned its customers from coming in covered up. The statement posted outside the tavern reads, “Due to our concern for our citizens, if they feel the need to wear a mask, then they should probably stay home until it’s safe.” KXAN’s Kaitlyn Karmout reports.

(KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

GROCERY STORE GRADUATION: When the traditional high school graduation was cancelled for four Clarksville Food Lion employees, the store decided to get creative and hold a ceremony inside the business. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

