HOUSTON (KIAH) – More construction is taking place on I-45 this week with a nightly closure on I-45 North in The Woodlands.

Tuesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. all main lanes of I-45 southbound will be shutdown between The Woodlands Parkway down to Rayford Road. This closure will take place Tuesday and Wednesday night with the main lanes reopening the following morning at 5 a.m.

Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road during this closure, drivers can take the next available entrance ramp past Rayford Road to reenter the freeway.

This closure is in addition to a couple other construction spots between Spring and Willis. The frontage road at Cypresswood Drive along I-45 remains closed until further notice. In Willis, a nightly closure is taking place at the northbound exit ramp to FM-1097 until Wednesday morning.

