‘No criminality’ found after NYPD officers sickened by Shake Shack milkshakes that may have been tainted with bleach

News

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NYPD police officers watch demonstrators in Times Square on June 1, 2020, during a “Black Lives Matter” protest.(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY – New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.

NYPD’s Chief of Detectives tweeted early Tuesday that the determination came after a thorough investigation.

A union had said the officers stopped at a Shake Shack in Manhattan on Monday evening and determined a toxic substance had been added to their beverages.

Another union said the officers went to a hospital for treatment but weren’t seriously harmed.

 Shake Shack tweeted that it was horrified by the reports and was working with police.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Top Stories: BorderReport.com

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories: BorderReport.com"

Caught On Video: Father Drives Pickup Off Cliff With 2 Daughters Inside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Video: Father Drives Pickup Off Cliff With 2 Daughters Inside"

Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive"

Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a"
More Video

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TOASTY TUESDAY

Countdown to summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to summer"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular