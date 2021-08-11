No lockdowns, but vaccine requirements may be needed, NIH director says

News

by: Bobby Oler,

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The director of the National Institutes of Health said more vaccine incentives might be necessary to blunt the delta variant surge, but there should not be a need for lockdowns.

“We just have to do what we can to keep the spread down and to convince those unvaccinated people, because if the pandemic’s about them now [then] they need to take action and not stand back and hope somebody else will take care of this,” Dr. Francis Collins said on NewsNation Prime.

“I’m afraid we’re in a world of hurt right now,” he said.

He added that President Joe Biden is avoiding talk of a federal vaccine requirement. But, Collins encouraged businesses to require their employees to be fully vaccinated to return to the office.

Collins said he hoped the uptick in hospitalized children might be a motivating factor for some to get vaccinated. He said there were 1,500 children nationwide in the hospital as of Tuesday.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re the one who may be passing this disease on to somebody who has an organ transplant who can’t get an immune response, or one of those children under 12 who can’t be vaccinated,” he said.

He said the FDA will give full approval to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines “very soon.”

“That will be one more reason to say let’s do this,” he said.

A new report found at least 900 people have tried to get a third dose of the vaccine, which is not recommended by the Food and Drug Administration or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Collins says they’re keeping an eye on the people who’ve had the vaccine since last year’s clinical trials to see how their immunity is holding up. The CDC and FDA will make a decision about boosters based on their results.

“We’re going to find out by watching the data day after day just as closely as you can imagine,” he said.

Collins and other experts have pointed to vaccines as a way to prevent the virus from mutating further. All three vaccines approved in the U.S. protect against hospitalization and death from the delta variant, but the virus has a chance to change every time it copies itself.

He says the mRNA technology in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines means they could be “quickly” altered and redeployed if need be. “But, we don’t want it to happen,” he said.

“We could have done a better job of preventing this if we just convinced those 90 million people who are still unvaccinated to take advantage of what really is an answer to prayer in terms of safe and effective vaccines,” Collins said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Hurricane Kit 7am show

Hurricane season: Building a “Go-bag” - Star Harvey

Submit your back to school pics, check your district, final summer forecast - Star Harvey

Space Travel | Successful cargo launch to I.S.S. - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire | Mob front man and casino boss had died

Weather Word of the Day is Condensation - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking the Tropics - Several named storms, Kevin, Linda, Fred - Adam Krueger

Burning 4 weeks | Resident working to save homes in Dixie fire in California

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Lina sues Abbott over school masks, COVID surge, Dem arrests - Sharron Melton

Local heat advisory - Carrigan Chauvin

Weather at 6am - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CW39 "STARGIRL" Interview of Brec Bassinger w/Sharron Melton

Back To School backpack giveaway - Sharron Melton

Morning weather headlines for August 10, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

School bus rules and forecast - Hannah Trippett, Carrigan Chauvin

Walmart hiring drivers and techs - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss