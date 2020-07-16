NO MASKS: Clé owned bisou in River Oaks “scene” sans face covering, social distancing

Overnight our cameras spotted Houston “scene” patrons in River Oaks without face coverings, nor social distancing, at Clé Group owned restaurant bisou on Westheimer in the busy Galleria area.

Texas just reported a new record number of 10,791 COVID-19 cases. In Houston and Harris County, orders are in place to wear face coverings at local businesses that serve customers and patrons.

Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner reported 16 COVID-19 new deaths in the city.

The Houston Health Department is reporting 703 new cases with Houston totaling 32,693 COVID-19 cases in Houston.

*Correction: The previous largest single-day death report was ten deaths reported on June 20. https://t.co/ABwHH3YQvp — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) July 15, 2020

Despite growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Houston area, only one person seen in the video herein, was properly wearing a face mask. Others in groups at tables, and sitting curbside, weren’t wearing masks or social distancing.

Here’s a look!

