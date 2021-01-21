NOAA Chief Climate Analyst Explains The Rise in Global Temperature

HOUSTON (CW39) For a number of nears, the Earth’s temperature has continued to rise. Technically, it’s one degree here or one degree there. But, even that amount, can be significant.

For decades, Russell Vose has dedicated his life to studying the Earth and its Climate. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Chief Climate Analyst, it’s in his blood. He’s one of the experts in the field. That’s why CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with him, to talk about this latest 2 degree temperature increase. In her 3 part series they discuss Why is this happening and what it means? Are Human Beings having an impact on these increasing temperatures? And, What does this mean for communities in the Houston Area and all along the Gulf Coast.

First, Why are Global temperatures Rising

Second, Are Human Beings Causing this increase in Global Temperature

Third, What does this increase in Global Temperature mean for The Houston Area and surrounding communities, up and down the Gulf Coast.

If you’d like more information, Check out the NOAA Climate Website .