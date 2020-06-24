NY, NJ, Conn. to quarantine visitors from Texas and more worse-off states

NEW YORK (AP) – New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will require visitors from other states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the “travel advisory” Wednesday at a briefing joined via video feed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, all Democrats.

“We now have to make sure the rates continue to drop.” Cuomo said. “We also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on a plane again.”

Murphy said the states’ health departments will provide details of how the rule will work.

Cuomo said visitors from states over a set infection rate will have to quarantine. As of Wednesday states over the threshold included Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

