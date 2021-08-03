Pentagon lockdown lifted after active shooter incident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON (WDVM) — Arlington Fire and Rescue Department report an active shooter and lockdown Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, which left several suffering injuries.

Officials report several injuries. Three people have been transported to area hospitals for further medical attention, officials say. According to officials, one victim was transported by helicopter and the other two by an ambulance.

Authorities say Metro subway trains have been ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to police activity and investigation.

After securing the location, authorities have lifted the Pentagon lockdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

NEW REPORT - Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

Star Harvey 7day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Simone Biles wins Bronze on Beam - Sharron Melton, Hannah Trippett

Storms stall out along coastline - Carrigan Chauvin

President Biden to address COVID-19 battle Tuesday

City of Houston mask mandate - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Tropics and Saharan Dust - Adam Krueger

TEMP OUTLOOK FOR AUGUST

Joseph Dames, Portland, OR on CW39 08022021 730am

Space Travel, SpaceX tourism - Sharron Melton

Athletic weather temperatures - Carrigan Chauvin

Dangerous fire weather southern California

Vaccine gift cards, Infrastructure bill latest - Sharron Melton

Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Rain chances in 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Rare cold front ahead - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss