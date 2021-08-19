Officials see sharp rise in covid-19 cases in kids under 12 in Montgomery County

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Montgomery county is seeing a sharp rise in positive covid-19 cases among children under the age of 12.  This report from the Montgomery County Public Health District and the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency, comes as Montgomery ISD ends it’s second week of in-person learning.  Health officials says the county is nearing a record number of positive cases in children, which was set back in January 2021.  

Source: Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency

Since Montgomery county’s August 16th report, covid-19 cases increased by 1,523 to 67,028.  Of those new cases, 150 were under the age of 12 and not eligible for vaccination.  There was also an addition covid-19 related death.  The Conroe man was had co-morbidities in addition to testing positive for COVID-19 and was not vaccinated.  So far, only 50 percent of eligible Montgomery County residents are vaccinated. 

Source: Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency
  • PCT 1:

When:  August 18th and 19th

9:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Where:  North Montgomery County Community Center

600 Gerald St, Willis, TX 77378

  • PCT 3

When:  August 20th

              9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Or

August 21st – 22nd  

9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Where: The corner of Waterway Ave. and Timberloch Pl. (adjacent to 1 Waterway Ave.)

  • PCT 4:

When: August 23rd, 24th and 25th

9:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M

Where: A.V. ‘Bull’ Sallas Park

21675-C McCleskey Rd, New Caney, TX 77357

