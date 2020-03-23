Watch Now
Morning Dose 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Ohio parishioners honk ‘hallelujahs’ in drive-in worship service

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) - Churches are coming up with new ways to worship amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Oakwood Village, Ohio, is holding drive-in services so people can still worship together and stay at a safe distance apart from one another.

"Just realize, you're going through a state of bereavement where your stomach hurts a little while," the pastor told congregants. "But you know what? The bereavement won't last forever."

Just like the drive-in style, parishioners can stay in their car and listen to the sermon on the radio.

Worshippers honked in place of "hallelujahs" and "amens."

Share this story

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Houston 'Remarkable Women' Spotlight

More Remarkable Women

Popular

Latest

More Morning Dose