Ohio surgeon accused of drugging women, then sexually assaulting them while recording video

(WJW) — An Ohio plastic surgeon accused of drugging women and sexually assaulting them while they were unconscious and capturing it on video has been arrested.

The Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Monday that Dr. Manish Raj Gupta was arrested Friday afternoon after agents searched his offices and home in Sylvania, Ohio.

Gupta has offices in Toledo and Oregon, Ohio.

According to the FBI, Gupta is charged with “illegally dispensing controlled substances, aggravated sexual abuse for rendering a person unconscious and then committing sex acts on that person, and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, involving the activities of illegally administering narcotics to women without their consent or knowledge, who were neither his patients nor receiving medical care from him.”

He was also charged with recording the “commercial sex acts” in hotel rooms across the United States, according to the FBI.

The recordings were reportedly located on electronic storage devices found in Gupta’s desk at one of his medical offices in Toledo.

The FBI said the recordings, which have been viewed by investigators, “clearly depict not just the sexual activity and unconscious state of the women in them but also small cameras positioned around the room during the sex acts.”

The FBI said the recordings also show Gupta’s face and a medical bag that he had shipped from his office to medical conferences outside of Ohio.

“On one occasion, employees found a medical bag within his office containing sex toys, lubricant, plastic syringes, empty anesthesia bottles, and a tripod, among other items, believed to have been used to drug these women,” the FBI said.

The investigation has revealed complaints on two websites that the FBI said serve as verification tools for women to stay safe in the world of online dating or where escorts and other women can share information about men who are dangerous.

The FBI said Gupta was known to travel at least yearly to medical conferences. Investigators are aware that he traveled to Cleveland, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit and Colorado for those conferences.

Investigators said they are concerned there could be more victims.

If you feel you have been harmed as a result of possible criminal conduct by Gupta, you’re asked to contact law enforcement at ohiodoctortips@fbi.gov or call 216-622-6842.

Your identity will remain confidential.