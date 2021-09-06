ON CAMERA: Coast Guards medevacs shark attack victim

HOUSTON (CW39) It's more relief that many Harris County families have been hoping would come. Now the Harris County Recovery Assistance program, known as HCRA is allowing the program to reopen for additional applications. Starting this Wednesday, September 8 and running through Sunday, September 12, you can apply for funds from this program. From the $30 million dollars added to the program, to help with Covid Relief, 20,000 families will each receive $1,500. The program is administered by Catholic Charities and provides $1500 one-time grants to Harris County families struggling due to COVID-related layoffs and wage reductions.

The program is open to renters and homeowners alike. People can apply on their own without cooperation from a landlord or mortgage company, since the money can be used for any type of urgent expense (housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, childcare, transportation, etc.). To ensure fairness, households will be selected randomly, and all funding will be distributed by late fall. Since COVID’s economic impact has created financial instability for families who have never before needed public aid, additional money has been allocated so more applicants can be helped. For this program, a family experiencing pandemic-related financial hardship may apply as long as one member of the household has legal status, and if the total household income falls below 60% of the HUD Area Median Family Income ($33,300 for one person; $47,520 for a family of four).