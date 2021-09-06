ON CAMERA: Coast Guards medevacs shark attack victim

HOUSTON (CW39) –  One man is recovering after a shark attack near Grand Isle, Louisiana on Friday. Watchstanders from the Coast Sector New Orleans received a call from the Moon Glow fishing vessel, saying a 64-year-old male crew member had been attacked by a shark.  According to the Coast Guard, the man was untangling fishing nets from the vessel’s propeller when he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark of an unknown size and species.

Crewmembers applied a tourniquet to the man’s partially amputated leg and radioed for help.  A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived at the scene so that a Coast Guard rescue swimmer could administer first aid.  The man was then taken to University Medical Center New Orleans in critical condition.

