One Houston suburb tops list as most ambitious U.S. city

A study in the UK says firstborn children are more likely to be ambitious and successful in life than siblings. The chances are even greater if the firstborn is female.

HOUSTON (CW39) – Americans have always been known as industrious, hard-working, and unafraid to take risks, but some Texas cities are hustling a little bit harder than others. A team with Go.Verizon.com looked at the following factors and weighted each one to get a total score out of 100%:

Mean income – weighted +17% of the final score

Unemployment rate – weighted -10% of the final score

People with a bachelor’s degree or higher – weighted +10% of the final score

Number of business applications – weighted +18% of the final score

Percent of population that starts a new business – weighted +25% of the final score

Homeownership – weighted +30% of the final score

Sugarland, TX landed in the top spot as the most business-ready city! Business owners living in this suburb outside of Houston know a thing or two about doing it bigger. The median household income is $157,923 and an unemployment rate of only 3%. Frisco, TX also made the list coming in at #8. With a median household income of $153,704 residents can spend confidently. Now the state with most ambitious cities goes to California. West Covina, Torrance, Santa Clarita, Carlsbad, Norwalk, Thousand Oaks, Fremont and Burbank all made the list for their hard working and risk-taking residents. These are stats from the top 15 ambitious and business-savvy cities:

Average mean household income: $80,092

Average unemployment percentage: 3.5%

Average bachelor’s degree percentage of population: 24.5%

Average number of business applications: 8,152

Average percentage of population that started a new business: 0.36%

Average percentage of people who own their house: 58.7%

To find more details on this report visit Go.Verizon.com.