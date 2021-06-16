One Houston suburb tops list as most ambitious U.S. city

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Firstborn girls are more likely to be ambitious

A study in the UK says firstborn children are more likely to be ambitious and successful in life than siblings. The chances are even greater if the firstborn is female.

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Americans have always been known as industrious, hard-working, and unafraid to take risks, but some Texas cities are hustling a little bit harder than others.  A team with Go.Verizon.com looked at the following factors and weighted each one to get a total score out of 100%:

  • Mean income – weighted +17% of the final score
  • Unemployment rate – weighted -10% of the final score
  • People with a bachelor’s degree or higher – weighted +10% of the final score
  • Number of business applications – weighted +18% of the final score
  • Percent of population that starts a new business – weighted +25% of the final score
  • Homeownership – weighted +30% of the final score
Courtesy: Go.Verison.com

Sugarland, TX landed in the top spot as the most business-ready city! Business owners living in this suburb outside of Houston know a thing or two about doing it bigger.  The median household income is $157,923 and an unemployment rate of only 3%.  Frisco, TX also made the list coming in at #8.  With a median household income of $153,704 residents can spend confidently.  Now the state with most ambitious cities goes to California.  West Covina, Torrance, Santa Clarita, Carlsbad, Norwalk, Thousand Oaks, Fremont and Burbank all made the list for their hard working and risk-taking residents. These are stats from the top 15 ambitious and business-savvy cities:

  • Average mean household income: $80,092
  • Average unemployment percentage: 3.5%
  • Average bachelor’s degree percentage of population: 24.5%
  • Average number of business applications: 8,152
  • Average percentage of population that started a new business: 0.36%
  • Average percentage of people who own their house: 58.7%

To find more details on this report visit Go.Verizon.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CW39 Sharron Talking about NASA Space Walk 06/16/2021

CHAOS between reporters at Biden-Putin summit

mother traffic

Houston Weather - 106° HEATWAVE persists - Adam Krueger

Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation

Last chance to WIN THIS GRILL!!

Houston Sports Show Saturday nights at 10PM on CW39

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 7-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

Gulf Low could mean rain Saturday - Adam Krueger

Record heat as heat advisories persist nationwide - Adam Krueger

Hobby Airport highs - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Halau, kumu hula prepare for Merrie Monarch Festival with modifications

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06152021 6AM

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06142021 6AM

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06102021 6AM

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06112021 6AM

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss