Online Classes May Be Here To Stay

This April 9, 2020, photo released by Kara Illig shows her son, Eli Illig, 10, on his computer in Ebensburg, Pa. (Kara Illig via AP)

If you and your kids hated online learning — sorry — it’s likely not going anywhere. As school districts across our area and the across the country prepare to go class, be it online or to the classroom, some parents have complained that e-learning made kids feel isolated. They couldn’t keep up with it, and there was no uniform way of doing things between teachers. However, many district reopening plans in the fall are going to be a mix of classroom instruction and e-learning so schools can comply with required coronavirus safety guidelines.

A new Gallop poll found parents are basically split on sending their kids back to the classroom; 56% said they want their kids to attend schools full time this fall.

If your district reopens, will you send your kids back to school? How will you handle it if online learning is still part of the plan?

