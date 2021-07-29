Oregon’s Bootleg Fire superimposed over Houston

Oregon’s Bootleg Fire is currently the largest wildfire in the nation with more than 413,000 acres burning. When the footprints of the fire are superimposed over Houston it stretches about 40 miles from west to east.

The Bootleg Fire continues to actively burn on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, approximately 15 miles northwest of the town of Beatty, Oregon. Earlier this month the Log and Bootleg Fires merged into one. All acreages and statistics reflect the combined fire.

Isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday but the fire remains at 53% contained. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect on Friday for lightning over dry fuels.

Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to near 90 with northerly winds 5 to 15 mph gusting to 20 mph. Stronger winds are possible near thunderstorms. Crews are watching for increased fire activity as warmer temperatures return and humidity in the area decreases starting Thursday and over the next few days.

Major roads are open, although the national forest remains closed.