Outdoor drinking party in athletes village is investigated

by: The Associated Press

Japanese Coast Guard boats dock in Tokyo Bay outside of the Olympic athletes’ village ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers say they’re investigating an outdoor drinking party involving multiple athletes at the village where they’re staying.

Chief executive Toshiro Muto says athletes and other team officials were drinking alcohol at the park within the village. He did not identify the athletes or any team involved.

The 11,000 Olympic athletes were warned before the Games that drinking alcohol in groups was a breach of the so-called playbook rules intended to limit COVID-19 infections. They can drink alone in their rooms.

In the most serious cases of rule-breaking, athletes can be removed from the village and have their Olympic credential taken away.

