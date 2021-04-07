Pandemic’s impact “Urban Exodus”… Are more Houstonians moving to the Burbs?

HOUSTON (CW39) Apartment List says in the year since the pandemic started many renters moved out of major urban areas.

Using internal search data the company found in the first quarter of 2021, Apartment List says 19% of Houston renters are looking at apartments outside the metro area, up from 15% one year ago.

Renters Are Searching for Greater Density

They say renters moving away from Houston are headed to Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio. Renters looking to move to Houston are coming from Dallas, New York, and Austin.

38% of renters in nearby suburbs are searching for apartments in Houston proper, up from last year despite concerns that an urban exodus would diminish demand for city living.

You can read the full report here.