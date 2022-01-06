HOUSTON (KIAH) – Next time you head in to town and plan on using public parking, make sure you are on the lookout for fraudulent QR codes at parking pay stations.

The City of Houston is urging the public to be aware of a scam involving fraudulent QR codes on-street parking pay stations. These fraudulent QR codes link to a non-City-affiliated website or a fake vendor.

A QR code (quick response code) is a two-dimensional barcode that when scanned by a mobile device can almost instantly link the user to a wide variety of information.

Credit: ParkHouston

These specific types of scams have not been found in Houston, but after parking enforcement officers in both San Antonio and Austin discovered fraudulent QR codes it’s important for Houstonians to be on the lookout.

It is also important to know that the City of Houston does not use QR codes on any of their parking pay stations.

ParkHouston’s team is continuing to inspect the city’s more than 900 pay stations to ensure there are no QR codes on any of them. Anyone who sees someone tampering with a pay station and is not a badged City of Houston employee should call 9-1-1. If you see a QR code of any kind on a pay station, please report it to parking@houstontx.gov or call 3-1-1.