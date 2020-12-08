Pasadena ISD hosting “Back 4 the Future” telethon

PASADENA (CW39) The Pasadena ISD Education Foundation is hosting a virtual fundraiser called “Back 4 the Future” starting Tuesday at noon. The event is to raise funds to provide mini-grants for teachers, student scholarships, support for virtual learning, district-wide COVID-19 relief and more.

Organizers are hoping to raise $250,000 to support Pasadena ISD students and teachers during its giving period, starting December 1 through December 8. The event’s grand finale will be live-streamed from noon to 8 p.m. on the final day of giving, December 8.

“Collectively, we came up with the idea to create a telethon and perhaps involve a greater segment of our community than has been previously involved. We are excited about the possibilities of this new effort and hope you will join us in helping to meet our annual goal, so that we may continue to support our students and teachers”

Individuals can donate or sponsor the event by visiting the following link: https://tinyurl.com/y2bkxf4k or they can text B4TF TO 41444 on your cell phone.