AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Austin Police Interim Chief Robin Henderson spoke at the funeral service of fallen officer Jorge “George” Pastore.

Pastore died in the line of duty Nov. 11 while responding to a SWAT call in south Austin.

“His dedication to our department, our community and his teammates was second to none. None. Pastore was always all-in,” Henderson said. “Pastore exemplified leadership, teamwork, inclusion, selflessness, passion and resiliency.”

During her speech, Henderson announced Pastore was being posthumously honored with two awards.

“Jorge Pastore, number 9097, is being awarded the Medal of Valor for displaying exceptional bravery and courageous action, risking life for serious bodily injury while in the performance of duty, in addition to a Purple Heart for his death resulting from a suspect’s actions in the line of duty under honorable circumstances with valor,” Henderson said.

Before serving with the Austin Police Department, Pastore spent 10 years with the Seminole Tribe of Florida as a firefighter, paramedic and lieutenant.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson also spoke at Pastore’s funeral service.

Use the video player above to watch Watson’s full speech.