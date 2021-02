HOUSTON (CW39) It was a moment in Space Flight History that nearly turned tragic. On April 11, 1970, Astronauts Jim Lovell, Jack Swiger and Fred Haise took off in Apollo 13, heading toward was hoped to be a safe landing on the Moon. But, when an oxygen tank exploded on board, their talents and training saved their lives. They aborted the landing, circled the Moon, and returned safely to Earth on April 17, 1970.

Now this Bronze Apollo 13 statue has landed as Space Center Houston, to remember how the Astronauts made it safely back home. The Sculpture is the newest addition to Rocket Park, as part of its NASA Tram Tour experience. This one of kind 7 foot statute is created by George and Mark Lundeen and Joey Bainer. It depicts the safe return of the Apollo 13 astronauts and captures the moment that Lovell, Swigert and Haise stepped down from the recovery helicopter onto the USS Iwo Jima and waved to sailors on board.