PCT 4: Suspect linked to multiple robberies

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Constable Pct. 4 Officers have taken a suspected bank robber of the streets. On January 11th, Pct. 4 Constable Deputies responded to bank robbery at a Chase Bank off Spring Cypress Road in NW Harris County.

When deputies arrived, bank employees confirmed the possible suspect, who had walked into the branch, robbed the bank before. According to deputies the suspect took off in a get away car and took deputies on a 28.5 mile chase across the city.

“William Smith was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrant and was charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. His total bond for both charges was set at $50,000.00 out of the 174th District Court. Additional charges may be filed a later time pending further investigation for his connection in the bank robberies,” said Constable Mark Herman.

Further investigation revealed he had an open felony warrant and was linked to multiple bank robberies in the area, according to authorities.