HOUSTON (KIAH) – The City of Houston recognized World Mental Health Day with a walk in downtown. The aim was it to raise awareness of how important is to take care of your mental health.

The event starts at 6:15 pm at the City Hall Reflection Pool. The address is 901 Bagby Street.

The charming Christina Wells will be hosting. There will be food trucks, positive dialogue, and community support.

For more information, head over to the TheHoustonWalk.org.