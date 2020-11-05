Pearland STEM Daycare Grand Opening

HOUSTON (CW39) – Daycare is going to look a little different in Pearland after the city opens its first full-time Little STEM Academy. STEM involves introducing children to new concepts and games to help them to live out curiosity through experimentation versus through a textbook. The grand opening for Little STEM Academy on November 8, 2020, which is fitting because it’s National S.T.E.M Day. The event will feature speakers and activity with certified 8-year old game developer Zyana Williams, 15-year old master artist Zaiya Williams, CEO & chief recipe developer Shance Mushambi and more.

The Little STEM Academy is a comprehensive learning school that will offer small class sizes with hands-on and simulation experiments for ages 3, 4 and early 5-year old learners. It’s team of professionals are trained to teach with higher order thinking to get children ready for the next level. The Founder and Dean of Instruction, La Sonja Jordan Henderson, or “LJ”, says “It’s such a blessing to establish the first STEM Pre-K school located directly across the school named in Dr. Ronald E. McNair’s honor.” Henderson is Louisiana native and an accomplished business owner who operates two early childhood learning centers. She believes there is inadequate availability and quality for early childhood programs, which is why children start school behind. Henderson believes receiving early intervention will decrease the need for special education services and that will have a positive impact on school ratings.

Here’s a list of programs being offered:

STEM Enriched School Monday Friday, 8am 4pm: Join other little learners to create, build, and explore

Monday Friday, 8am 4pm: Join other little learners to create, build, and explore Virtual Learning Drop-In : Here is an opportunity for parents and learners to maximize their time with breaks

: Here is an opportunity for parents and learners to maximize their time with breaks Saturday STEM Enrichment : Every other Saturday participate in Stem/Art enrichment activities to explore, create, and innovate

: Every other Saturday participate in Stem/Art enrichment activities to explore, create, and innovate Stimulating Arts (Painting with a twist): Stimulating art activities while refining our motor skills

The groundbreaking is happening at 3 p.m. on 2975 Kingsley Dr., Suite 137, Pearland, TX 77584. For more information the Little STEM Academy click here or call 800-495-STEM.